Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q1 result: Profit jumps 52% to Rs 1,021 cr

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) on Thursday posted its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,021 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024-25, marking a 52 per cent jump from the year-ago period.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 671 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 2,312.3 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year (FY25) against Rs 1,501.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, according to an exchange filing.

The company's wealth management business posted a PAT of Rs 177 crore, a 69 per cent year-on-year increase. Further, net revenue for the segment grew by 42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 530 crore.