Multi-brand retail chain Big-C mobiles eyes Rs 1,500 cr turnover in FY24

Hyderabad-based multi-brand mobiles retail chain Big-C mobiles has set a target of Rs 1,500 crore as turnover in the current financial year, said company's founder, chairman and managing director M Balu Chowdary.

The company had achieved Rs 1,000 crore turnover in FY2022-23.

Big-C mobiles, which currently has 250 outlets across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, in a release said it plans to open 150 new outlets in two years with investment of around Rs 300 crore.

"We are aiming at taking the outlet count to 400 by opening 150 new outlets in two years with investment of around Rs 300 crore. We are also growing our portfolio of products beyond mobiles and introducing more and more electronics and gadgets. We will enter more markets. We have a strong 3 crore customer base," Chowdary said.

"Big-C started its operations on December 23, 2002. We have successfully completed two decades by achieving market leadership in mobile retailing in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We will increase our headcount to 4,000 in two years from the current 2,500," he said.

Big-C has the credit of turning mobile handsets retailing into an organised activity in the country. "We are also present online and we give delivery within two hours if one buys a mobile on Big-C portal. Sales of TVs have also picked up at Big-C outlets," he said.

