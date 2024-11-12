Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Natco Pharma Q2FY25 results: PAT jumps 83% to Rs 676 cr on robust sales

Natco Pharma Q2FY25 results: PAT jumps 83% to Rs 676 cr on robust sales

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,371 crore as compared with Rs 1,031 crore in the year-ago period

Natco Pharma, Natco

Shares of the drug firm ended 0.19 per cent down at Rs 1,393.15 apiece on the BSE. | Photo: X@pharma_natco

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Natco Pharma on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit jumped 83 per cent on-year to Rs 676 crore in the September 2024 quarter, aided by robust sales.

The drug maker reported a net profit of Rs 369 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,371 crore as compared with Rs 1,031 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The company has shown continued strong growth during the second quarter driven by exports formulation business and stable domestic pharmaceutical business," it stated.

The company said its board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2024-25.

 

Shares of the drug firm ended 0.19 per cent down at Rs 1,393.15 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

drugs, pharma sector

Here's why Natco Pharma share price gained over 4% on October 7; details

Pharma companies step up use of advanced technologies to improve processes medical technology

Natco Pharma rises 4% after filing ANDA for generic lung cancer drug

With Karnataka-based contract manufacturer Aequs Group now part of the Apple Inc supply chain, the American tech giant's Indian footprint is growing rapidly. According to data intelligence firm The Trade Vision (TTV), India has already emerged as the

EU tells Apple to end geo-blocking on its services such as App Store

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Wilson & Hughes acquires Cox & Kings to tap into booming travel market

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may clear the decks for the launch of a new asset class—aimed at bridging the gap between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS)—along with the MF Lite framework for passive fund h

80% investors raised passive allocation in last one year, says survey

Topics : Natco Pharma Ltd Natco Pharma Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon