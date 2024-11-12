Business Standard
Dee Development Engineers Q2 results: Net profit jumps 125% to Rs 22.26 cr

Dee Development Engineers Q2 results: Net profit jumps 125% to Rs 22.26 cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 9.88 crore in the year-ago period

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period rose to Rs 210 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Piping solutions provider Dee Development Engineers Ltd reported a 125 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 22.26 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 9.88 crore in the year-ago period, the company has said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period rose to Rs 210 crore over Rs 186.16 crore in the year-ago period.

"We are currently setting up the New Anjar Facility II, which will scale our production capacity... This facility will be commissioned by the end of Q3 FY25 and will play a pivotal role in reducing logistics costs, enhancing production efficiency, and lowering manpower cost," DEE Development Engineers Ltd Chairman Krishan Lalit Bansal said.

 

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

