Nykaa Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 61% to Rs 26 crore, revenue up 27%

Nykaa Q3 FY25 results: Sequentially Nykaa's net profit skyrocketed 160% from Rs 10 crore

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty and fashion brand Nykaa, on Monday reported a 61.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.12 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), from Rs 16.18 crore reported during the same period last year.  Sequentially, the company saw consolidated net profit skyrocket 160 per cent from Rs 10.04 crore.   Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,267.21 crore from Rs 1,788.80 crore. 

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

