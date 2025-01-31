Parag Milk Foods Q3 result: Net profit rises 5.59% to 36.07 crore

Parag Milk Foods Ltd on Friday posted 5.59 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 36.07 crore for third quarter of 2024-25 on higher sales.
The company had logged a net profit of Rs 34.16 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 890.75 crore from Rs 806.69 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses remained higher at Rs 853.09 crore as against Rs 773.93 crore.
Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said, "Our highest-ever delivery in Q3 leveraging strong festive demand is a testimonial to the increasing preference for premium dairy offerings and our ability to meet evolving consumer needs." The company is focused on strengthening the supply chain, expanding reach through new-age distribution channels, and driving product innovation to offer superior nutrition solutions, he said.
