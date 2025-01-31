Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Nestle India Q3 results: Profit rises over 6% to Rs 696 cr, revenue up 4%

Nestle India Q3 results: Profit rises over 6% to Rs 696 cr, revenue up 4%

For Nestle India, home to Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate brands, revenue increased nearly 4 per cent to Rs 4,780 crore

Nestle

Nestle India reported a quarterly profit below market expectations on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nestle India reported a quarterly profit below market expectations on Friday, as a slowdown in consumer spending in major cities and higher product prices dampened its sales.

Consumer goods makers are struggling to sustain profits due to inflation in palm oil, coffee and cocoa, while slow wage growth and higher prices of essentials like vegetables and pulses have forced city dwellers to tighten their belts.

"It was a quarter that was marked with food inflation, moderation in urban consumption, with gradual recovery in rural consumption," Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said in a statement.

The Indian entity of the Swiss food giant Nestle reported a profit of Rs 696 crore ($80.34 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with Rs 656 crore a year earlier.  ALSO READ: Prestige Estates Q3 results: Profit down 85% to Rs 17.7 cr on lower income

 

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 731 crore, according to data from LSEG.

Also Read

Larsen & Turbo, L&T

Brokerages bullish on L&T post steady Q3, eye domestic capex, global growth

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Praj Industries share price slips 6% after posting Q3 results; PAT down 42%

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy at 5% upper limit, zooms 16% in 3 days on Q3; analysts upbeat

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results, Jan 31: Pfizer, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Nestle to post earnings today

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Concor shares slip 6% after posting Q3 results; revenue slips marginally

For Nestle India, home to Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate brands, revenue increased nearly 4 per cent to Rs 4,780 crore, led largely by price hikes. In the comparable quarter last year, revenue jumped 8.1 per cent.

Shares climbed 6.3 per cent after Nestle India declared a dividend of 14.25 rupees apiece.

 

More From This Section

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Estates Q3 results: Profit down 85% to Rs 17.7 cr on lower income

bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 2,231 crore

Voltas, Voltas logo

Voltas Q3FY25 results: Net profit at Rs 130.76 cr, revenue up 17.9%

q3 results

Allied Blenders Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 57.46, revenue up 12.9%

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q3: Profit rises 14% amid moderation in cargo volume growth

Topics : Q3 results Nestle India nestle nestle products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon