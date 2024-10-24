Q2 results today: ITC and Adani Wilmar among 114 firms to post earnings

Q2FY25 company results: ITC, Adani Wilmar, Godrej Consumer Products, and PNB Housing Finance are among 114 companies set to release their earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Thursday. These results will provide crucial insights into their operations during the July-September period. Market participants and investors are poised to analyse these figures for indications of economic health and corporate growth.
JSW Energy, Adani Total Gas, Castrol India, Colgate Palmolive India, and NTPC will also be posting their quarter earnings report today.
HUL Q2FY25 highlights
On Wednesday, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), one of India’s largest consumer goods companies, announced its Q2 results for FY25, which fell short of analysts’ expectations. HUL reported a net profit of Rs 2,591 crore for the quarter, representing a 2.4 per cent decline compared to the same period last year. The company noted a 3 per cent increase in underlying volume growth. Analysts had anticipated a net profit of Rs 2,693 crore and revenue of Rs 15,753.1 crore, according to estimates by Bloomberg.
TVS Motor Q2 highlights
Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company reported a significant profit increase of 23.4 per cent year-on-year at Rs 662.6 crore for Q2FY25, up from Rs 537 crore. The company’s revenue also surged over 13 per cent to Rs 9,228.2 crore, marking its highest-ever operating revenue. TVS Motor’s share price rose by 3.16 per cent on Thursday, opening at Rs 2,646.25 per share.
Market overview
On Thursday, the BSE Sensex climbed 126 points, or 0.16 per cent, to reach 80,208, while the Nifty 50 increased by 29.80 points, or 0.12 per cent, standing at 24,465.
On the BSE, over half of the listed stocks traded in the green, with Tata Motors leading gains at 1.14 per cent. Other notable performers included HDFC Bank, Adani Ports & SEZ, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Sun Pharma. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever saw a decline of 4.18 per cent, alongside other major companies like Nestle India and ITC.
Sector-wise, the Nifty FMCG Index witnessed a pullback of 1.55 per cent, along with a 1 per cent decline in the Nifty Metal Index. The Nifty Consumer Durables Index also struggled, while the Nifty Realty Index emerged as the top gainer, climbing 1.26 per cent. Financials, pharma, and healthcare sectors also experienced upward movement.
List of 114 companies releasing Q2FY25 results on Oct 24:
1. Aarti Drugs
2. ACC
3. Allsec Technologies
4. Alpha Industries
5. Apcotex Industries
6. Arun Ispat
7. Asahi Songwon Colors
8. Associated Alcohols & Breweries
9. Agro Tech Foods
10. Adani Total Gas
11. Adani Wilmar
12. Banaras Beads
13. Bharat Gears
14. Bikaji Foods International
15. Birla Cable
16. Bliss GVS Pharma
17. Capital Small Finance Bank
18. Castrol India
19. Chalet Hotels
20. Chandrapur Ferro Alloy
21. CIE Automotive India
22. Colgate Palmolive India
23. Coromandel International
24. CSB Bank
25. Cyient
26. DCB Bank
27. De Nora India
28. DG Content Services
29. Dhenubuild Projects
30. Diamines and Chemicals
31. Dinesh Engineers
32. Dixon Technologies
33. EFC India
34. Everlon Financials
35. Fervent Synergies
36. Finolex Pipes
37. GCKL (Goldcrest Corporation)
38. G G Automotive Gears
39. Glenmark Life Sciences
40. GMR Airports Infrastructure
41. Go Digit General Insurance
42. Godrej Consumer Products
43. Grauer & Weil India
44. Gravity India
45. Gujarat Intrux
46. Home First Finance Company India
47. Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)
48. Indoco Remedies
49. IndusInd Bank
50. ITC
51. Ixigo (Le Travenues Technology)
52. Jindal Hotels
53. JSW Energy
54. Kothari Fermentation & Biochem
55. Kenvi Jewels
56. Krishna Ventures
57. Laurus Labs
58. Le Lavoir Limited
59. LT Foods
60. Madhav Infra Projects
61. Manba Finance
62. Marbu Industries
63. Markolines Pavement Technologies
64. Max India
65. Menon Bearings
66. Mahanagar Gas (MGL)
67. Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
68. Modern Woollens
69. Moschip Technologies
70. NACL Industries
71. Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM-India)
72. NTPC
73. Nureca
74. Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS)
75. Parshva Enterprises
76. Patanjali Foods
77. Pecos Hotels and Pubs
78. Petronet LNG
79. PNB Gilts
80. PNB Housing Finance
81. Privy Specialty Chemicals
82. Purity Flexpack
83. Radico Khaitan
84. Music Broadcast (Radio City)
85. Ramkrishna Forgings
86. Rane (Madras)
87. RR Kabel
88. Sanghi Industries
89. Shilchar Technologies
90. Shilpi Industries
91. SKIL Infrastructure
92. Strides Pharma Science
93. Suryoday Small Finance Bank
94. Transport Corporation of India (TCI)
95. Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI)
96. Tilaknagar Industries
97. Timex Group India
98. Totem Infrastructure
99. Triveni Glass
100. Trustwave Corporation
101. TTL Enterprises
102. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (TTML)
103. United Breweries (UBL)
104. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
105. V2 Retail
106. Veerkrupa Jewellers
107. Vadilal Industries (VGIL)
108. Vivanta Industries
109. VSL Ventures
110. VST Industries
111. Westlife Development
112. Yunik Industries
113. Zenith Healthcare
114. Z S Wastetech