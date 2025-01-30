Q3 results today: Adani Ports, L&T, BEL, GAIL to report Q3FY25 earnings

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, GAIL India Ltd, and Bharat Electronics Ltd will be among 113 companies releasing their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday.
Two Adani entities: Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd will also report their financial performance for the quarter that ended on December 31.
Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv Ltd and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, both key players in the financial sector, will also report their Q3 results.
In addition, Bank of Baroda, CARE Ratings Ltd, Dabur India Ltd and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd will also release their earnings for the period.
L&T Q3 preview
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to report strong growth in Q3 FY25 on the back of robust order inflows, with net sales likely rising 17.64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 64,851.76 crore, according to brokerage estimates. Sequentially, revenue is expected to grow 5.4 per cent. The company is set to announce results on January 30, 2025.
Dabur India Q3 preview
Meanwhile, Dabur India anticipates low single-digit revenue growth for the December quarter, citing resilient rural demand and strong growth in modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce. However, general trade remains under pressure. The company’s performance will be closely tracked for margins and volume trends.
Market preview
On Wednesday, benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, extended their gains for the second consecutive session. The 30-share Sensex rose by 631.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, closing at 76,532.96 after hitting an intraday high of 76,599.73.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 gained 205.85 points, or 0.90 per cent, to finish at 23,163.10. The index traded between 23,183.35 and 22,976.50 throughout the day.
Investors will continue to closely monitor the December quarter earnings reports for clues on the economy’s growth outlook. At the same time, attention is turning to potential measures in the 2025-26 Budget, which could focus on boosting domestic consumption and economic activity amid ongoing challenges
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 30
- Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.
- Aavas Financiers Ltd.
- Adani Enterprises Ltd.
- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.
- Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
- Alan Scott Industries Ltd.
- Alankit Ltd.
- Alkali Metals Ltd.
- Aryan Share and Stock Brokers Ltd.
- Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.
- Astral Ltd.
- Associated Textile Rubber Products Ltd.
- Atam Valves Ltd.
- Atharv Enterprises Ltd.
- AVL India Pvt. Ltd.
- Axtel Industries Ltd.
- Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
- Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
- Banaras Beads Ltd.
- Bank of Baroda
- Bharat Electronics Ltd.
- Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
- Biocon Ltd.
- Black Rose Industries Ltd.
- Bodhtree Consulting Ltd.
- B P Alloys Ltd.
- CARE Ratings Ltd.
- Carnation Industries Ltd.
- Chandni Machines Ltd.
- Chemfab Alkalis Ltd.
- Clean Science and Technology Ltd.
- Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd.
- Coromandel International Ltd.
- CPL Ltd.
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Deep Industries Ltd.
- De Nora India Ltd.
- Divya Shakti Ltd.
- Dodla Dairy Ltd.
- Elcid Investments Ltd.
- Elitecon International Ltd.
- Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
- GAIL (India) Ltd.
- Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
- Goa Carbon Ltd.
- Greenlam Industries Ltd.
- Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
- Hawkins Cookers Ltd.
- HeidelbergCement India Ltd.
- Hester Biosciences Ltd.
- Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.
- India Grid Trust
- Integrated Technologies Ltd.
- Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd.
- IVP Ltd.
- Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.
- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (DVR)
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
- JITF Infralogistics Ltd.
- JPT Securities Ltd.
- JTEKT India Ltd.
- Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd.
- Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
- Kedia Construction Co. Ltd.
- Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd.
- Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd.
- Loyal Equipments Ltd.
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
- Madhucon Projects Ltd.
- Mallcom (India) Ltd.
- Vedant Fashions Ltd.
- Margo Finance Ltd.
- Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
- Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.
- Mirza International Ltd.
- MosChip Technologies Ltd.
- MPIL Corporation Ltd.
- Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
- Nelcast Ltd.
- Nesco Ltd.
- Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd.
- Indo National Ltd.
- NK Industries Ltd.
- Parag Milk Foods Ltd.
- Paushak Ltd.
- The Phoenix Mills Ltd.
- Pokarna Ltd.
- PB Fintech Ltd.
- Polytex India Ltd.
- Pradeep Metals Ltd.
- Praj Industries Ltd.
- Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
- Pricol Ltd.
- Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.
- Raymond Ltd.
- RCC Cements Ltd.
- Rane (Madras) Ltd.
- ROLCON Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Raghunath International Ltd.
- Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd.
- Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.
- SBL Infratech Ltd.
- Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd.
- Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd.
- Shanthi Gears Ltd.
- Shashank Traders Ltd.
- Shilchar Technologies Ltd.
- Shree Cement Ltd.
- Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.
- Sical Logistics Ltd.
- Sinner Energy India Ltd.
- Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.
- SJS Enterprises Ltd.
- Skil Ventures Ltd.
- Southern Latex Ltd.
- Specialty Restaurants Ltd.
- Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
- Star Cement Ltd.
- Stellant Securities (India) Ltd.
- Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd.
- Subros Ltd.
- TGV Sraac Ltd.
- Timex Group India Ltd.
- Transglobe Foods Ltd.
- Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.
- TRF Ltd.
- TV Vision Ltd.
- UFO Moviez India Ltd.
- Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd.
- Voltamp Transformers Ltd.
- Waaree Energies Ltd.
- Welspun Living Ltd.