Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / IMFA Q3 result: PAT drop by 20% to Rs 86 cr impacted by revenue decline

IMFA Q3 result: PAT drop by 20% to Rs 86 cr impacted by revenue decline

IMFA said Bijayananda Mohapatra has been appointed to the Board with effect from January 31, 2025, and will be designated Wholetime Director and COO

Q3 result

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) on Wednesday reported an over 20 per cent fall in profit after tax to Rs 86.13 crore for the December 2024 quarter, impacted by a fall in revenues.

It had posted Rs 107.87 PAT in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

The company's revenues fell to Rs 643.22 crore from Rs 685.27 crore in the October-December period of 2023-24.

During the quarter, the company said it signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with JSW Green Energy One and JSW Green Energy Seven for 70 MW hybrid renewable energy (50 MW AC Solar and 100 MW Wind).

 

Further, the final negotiations are ongoing to award major contracts for the ethanol Project, and construction is expected to start shortly with a commissioning timeline of 12 months.

Also Read

JSW Group

IMFA partners with JSW Green Energy for renewable power in smelting ops

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

Govt approves Mutual Credit Guarantee scheme to strengthen MSME sector

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Statements on Yamuna were made to highlight severe contamination of water, says Kejriwal

Premiummanufacturing

Unincorporated manufacturing jobs drop to 13-yr low, shows NSO data

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

'Poison in Yamuna': Modi, Rahul slam Kejriwal, Haryana court issues summon

IMFA said Bijayananda Mohapatra has been appointed to the Board with effect from January 31, 2025, and will be designated Wholetime Director and COO.

Saunak Gupta has been named CFO Designate and will formally take on the role on March 8, 2025.

Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director said: "Commodity markets in general are under pressure due to weak global demand and poor economic data emanating from China. However, we have minimised the impact of softening ferrochrome prices on Q3 FY25 results through long-term contracts and declining input costs. Further, margins have been bolstered by treasury operations".

More From This Section

q3 results

KPIT Tech Q3 results: Net profit rises 20.4% to Rs 187 cr, revenue up 17.5%

q3

NaBFID loan disbursements more than double in Q3; to raise Rs 20k cr in Q4

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Q3 results: Net profit down 22% on muted revenue growth

World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises Q3 result: Net profit rises threefold to Rs 236 cr

q3 results

Raymond Realty Q3FY25 results: Revenue grows 11% to Rs 487.8 crore

Topics : IMFA Net profit of listed pvt firms Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon