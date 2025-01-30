Business Standard

Airtel Africa Q3 results: Net profit at $133 million, revenue up 2%

Its revenue increased by 2 per cent to $1,268 million during the reported quarter from $1,238 million in the December 2023 quarter

The finance cost of Airtel Africa before exceptional items declined to $ 375 million from $ 408 million on a year-on-year basis. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Bharti Airtel's Africa business unit Airtel Africa has reported $133 million (about Rs 1,152 crore) profit for the third quarter ended December 2024, mainly on account of forex gain, the company said on Thursday.

Airtel Africa had posted a loss of $6 million attributable to owners of the company in the same period a year ago. 

Its revenue increased by 2 per cent to $1,268 million during the reported quarter from $1,238 million in the December 2023 quarter despite a decline in average revenue per user (ARPU) -- a key factor to measure the growth of telecom operators.

 

"Exceptional items were predominantly driven by the devaluation of the Nigerian naira over the respective periods. In the third quarter of the financial year 2025, we recorded an exceptional gain of $ 144 million ($ 94 million net of tax) relating to the appreciation of the naira and the Tanzanian shilling during the quarter," Airtel Africa said in a note.

The finance cost of Airtel Africa before exceptional items declined to $ 375 million from $ 408 million on a year-on-year basis.

The total customer base of Airtel Africa grew by 7.9 per cent to $ 163.1 million in the December 2024 quarter from 151.2 million a year ago.

Its ARPU declined by 4.1 per cent to $ 2.7 from $ 2.8 in the December 2023 quarter.

Data customers of Airtel Africa grew by 13.8 per cent to 71.4 million from 62.7 million, and mobile money customer base increased by 18.3 per cent to 44.3 million from 37.5 million on a year-on-year basis.

