Q4 results today: Hindalco and Bosch among 252 firms to post earnings

Q4 results today: Hindalco, Bosch, Ashok Leyland, and Zee Media Corporation are among at least 252 companies that will disclose their financial earning report for the January-March quarter (Q4) in financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on May 24.

Analysts expect to see a healthy surge in Hindalco’s net profit and a marginal decline in quarter revenue. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is expected to surge over 20 per cent in Q4 compared to the year-ago period.

List of 256 companies to post Q4 FY24 results on May 24:

63 Moons Technologies, Abirami Financial Services (India), ABM Knowledgeware, Aditya Consumer Marketing, Adcon Capital Services, Adishakti Loha and Ispat, Advance Multitech, Advance Petrochemicals, Aegis Logistics, Affle (India), Agarwal Fortune India, AK Capital Services, Alexander Stamps And Coin, Alfred Herbert (India), Alna Trading & Exports, Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises, Amforge Industries, Advance Metering Technology, Apex Frozen Foods, APM Industries, Aruna Hotels, Arunis Abode, Aryaman Capital Markets, Aryaman Financial Services, Ashiana Agro Industries, Ashok Leyland, Astra Microwave Products, Aditya Vision, Antony Waste Handling Cell, B2B Software Technologies, Bajaj Healthcare, Bajaj Global, B&A Packaging India, BC Power Controls, Best Agrolife, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Bhilwara Spinners, Bindal Exports, BLB, Bodal Chemicals, Borosil, Bosch, BPL, Bansal Roofing Products, Capfin India, Century Plyboards (I), Confidence Futuristic Energetech, CG-Vak Software & Exports, Chemtech Industrial Valves, Cheviot Co, Chartered Logistics, Citiport Financial Services, Corporate Merchant Bankers, Cochin Shipyard, Coffee Day Enterprises, Compucom Software, Cords Cable Industries, Coromandel Engineering Company, Cravatex, Crest Ventures, Cubical Financial Services, Davangere Sugar Company, Deep Diamond India, Delta Manufacturing, Devhari Exports (India), Dev Information Technology, Diamines & Chemicals, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, DOMS Industries, Dhunseri Ventures, Easy Trip Planners, EID-Parry (India), EIH Associated Hotels, Everest Kanto Cylinder, El Forge, Elitecon International, EP Biocomposites, Eurotex Industries & Exports, Everlon Financials, Excel Industries, Exhicon Events Media Solutions, Expo Gas Containers, FCS Software Solutions, Franklin Industries, Futuristic Solutions, Galaxy Bearings, Garware Marine Industries, Galaxy Cloud Kitchens, GCM Capital Advisors, Genpharmasec, Gilada Finance & Investments, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, GNA Axles, Golden Crest Education & Services, Orient Green Power Company, Gujchem Distillers India, Haldyn Glass, Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries, Happy Forgings, Harrisons Malayalam, HB Portfolio, Hindustan Construction Co, Hemang Resources, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, HLV, Harmony Capital Services, Hubtown, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IKIO Lighting, Incon Engineers, Indergiri Finance, Inertia Steel, Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing, Jai Mata Glass, Jamna Auto Industries, Jyotirgamya Enterprises, JM Financial, J Taparia Projects, Jyothi Infraventures, Kaira Can Co, Kaka Industries, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Kama Holdings, Kemp & Company, KG Petrochem, Khadim India, Kiduja India, Kolte-Patil Developers, Krishna Filament Industries, Krishna Capital and Securities, Karnataka Bank, Lead Financial Services, Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports), Likhami Consulting, Lumax Industries, Macro International, Mahalaxmi Seamless, Manappuram Finance, Max India, Modern Engineering And Projects, Megri Soft, Mehai Technology, Mehta Housing Finance, Metroglobal, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, Mid India Industries, Mihika Industries, Mahaveer Infoway, MKP Mobility, Media Matrix Worldwide, Modern Shares & Stockbrokers, Monarch Networth Capital, MPL Plastics, Mrugesh Trading, Mudra Financial Services, Munjal Auto Industries, Mysore Petro Chemicals, Nazara Technologies, NCC Blue Water Products, Nakoda Group of Industries, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Nicco UCO Alliance Credit, NIIT, Niks Technology, Noida Toll Bridge Company, NR International, NTPC, Nutricircle, Omansh Enterprises, Paramount Communications, Parvati Sweetners and Power, Patels Airtemp (India), Pervasive Commodities, PIX Transmissions, PNC Infratech, Prakash Pipes, Premier, PSP Projects, Purohit Construction, Raymed Labs, Reetech International Cargo and Courier, Refex Industries, Reliance Chemotex Industries, Rico Auto Industries, RIR Power Electronics, RK Swamy, Rolcon Engineering Co, Rashi Peripherals, RSWM, Rubfila International, Rungta Irrigation, SAB Events & Governance Now Media, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, South Asian Enterprises, Sai Industries, Sainik Finance & Industries, Sashwat Technocrats, Suratwwala Business Group, Scanpoint Geomatics, S Chand and Company, Seasons Textiles, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Shanti Guru Industries, Shelter Pharma, Shemaroo Entertainment, Shervani Industrial Syndicate, Shiva Mills, Shiva Texyarn, Shoora Designs, Shreeshay Engineers, Shri Jagdamba Polymers, Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces, Shri Keshav Cements And Infra, Svarnim Trade Udyog, Softtech Engineers, Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supp, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills, Safa Systems & Technologies, Shree Steel Wire Ropes, Star Paper Mills, Stove Kraft, Sophia Traexpo, Sunflag Iron & Steel Co, Sungold Capital, Sunil Agro Foods, Sun TV Network, Supershakti Metaliks, Surat Trade and Mercantile, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills, Suzlon Energy , Swagtam Trading & Services, Swelect Energy Systems, Tatia Global Vennture, Tantia Constructions, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Trinity League India, TTK Healthcare, Tulasee Bio-Ethanol, TV Vision, United Drilling Tools, United Spirits, Ushdev International, UTL Industries, United Van Der Horst, Valiant Organics, VIP Clothing, Virat Industries, Vision Cinemas, Zee Media Corporation, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India and Nilkanth Engineering.

ITC reports a slight decline in Q4 net profit:

On Thursday, consumer goods maker ITC announced a 1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit, reporting Rs 5,120.55 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 (Q4 FY24). This is a decrease from Rs 5,335.23 crore during the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit dropped 4 per cent from Rs 5,175.48 crore in Q3. The dip was primarily attributed to underperformance in the agri, paperboard, paper, and packaging segments. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the January-March quarter was Rs 19,446.49 crore, marking a 2 per cent increase from Rs 19,058.29 crore in the year-ago period, but a 0.2 per cent dip from Rs 19,484.50 reported in the previous quarter.

Markets closing bell on May 23:

Equity markets soared to an all-time high, with benchmark indices surging over 1.5 per cent on May 23. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a lifetime high of 75,460 during intraday trading, before closing at 75,418, up by 1,197 points or 1.61 per cent. The Nifty50 neared the 23,000 mark, reaching a record peak of 22,989 and closing at 22,968, an increase of 370 points or 1.64 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, PSU Bank, and Private Bank indices each gained around 2 per cent, while the Nifty Pharma index was the only sector to decline, down 0.5 per cent.

The forthcoming earnings announcements today are expected to provide vital insights into the financial health and performance of these industry leaders. These results are likely to shape market trends and influence investor decisions, as stakeholders eagerly await detailed reports on revenue, profit margins, and other key financial metrics.

More than 500 companies are releasing their earnings report for Q4 this week.