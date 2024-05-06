Zee Media Corporation terminates CEO Abhay Ojha; Idris Loya to take over

Zee Media Corporation Limited announced on Monday that it has terminated the services of chief executive officer (CEO) Abhay Ojha effective May 4, 2024.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "...we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today has approved and confirmed the cessation of employment of Abhay Ojha from the organisation and his consequent cessation as the chief executive officer of the company with effect from May 4, 2024."

The filing further said, "On account of termination of employment, Abhay Ojha has ceased to be the chief executive officer of the company." However, the company did not specify any reason for his termination.

Last year, Ojha was promoted to the position of CEO within the company. He became part of Zee Media in 2022, initially serving as chief business officer and overseeing the profit and loss of linear channels, with the exception of WION and Zee Business.

Last month, Piyush Choudhary, who served as the chief manager - legal at Zee Media, tendered his resignation, effective as of the close of business hours on April 30, 2024.

Idris Loya assumed the role of interim CEO position. He formerly held the position of group chief technology innovation officer at Essel Group. Loya has also held roles at various companies, including Sony Electronics (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, Samtek Semicon Devices, New Delhi Liaison Office, and Conimp Business Consulting.

Additionally, he has served as a faculty member at the Disha Institute of Management of Technology in Raipur and the National Institute of Technology in Raipur.