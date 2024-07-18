Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Retail chain Shoppers Stop posts net loss of Rs 22.72 cr in first quarter

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,104.51 cr in the first quarter compared to Rs 980.92 cr in the same period last fiscal, the company said

FMCG SHOP, GST

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.49 cr in the corresponding period last fiscal, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.72 cr in the June 2024 quarter, hit by subdued consumption due to prolonged heat waves, elections and inflation.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.49 cr in the corresponding period last fiscal, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,069.31 cr as against Rs 993.61 cr in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,104.51 cr in the first quarter compared to Rs 980.92 cr in the same period last fiscal, the company said.
"The industry witnessed subdued consumption due to prolonged heat waves, elections, fewer weddings and inflation... This has impacted our profits, however, we have a strong recovery plan," Shoppers Stop Managing Director and CEO Kavindra Mishra said.
Some of the recovery plans include continuous focus on premiumisation, investment in marketing to improve customer entry, elevating customer experience through high-end coffee shops in several stores, increase in personal shoppers, particularly during the festive season, he added.
"We are also planning to close a few unviable stores and rationalise costs during the year," Mishra said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

H&M sinks on doubts about margin target, June sale drop due to bad weather

Jaipur Rugs opens store in UK, plans to open two more int'l stores in FY25

Shoppers Stop targets to inaugurate 60 new INTUNE stores this year

Jewellery chain Senco Gold aims 15-20% growth in revenue, profit in FY25

Retail real estate in growth mode as consumption, incomes rise: Study

Topics : Retail Industry Shoppers Stop Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon