Starlineups Enterprise Q2FY25 results: PAT jumps over 2-fold to Rs 3.25 cr

The company recently incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Starlineps International Pvt Ltd.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Diamonds and jewellery trader Starlineps Enterprise Ltd has reported more than two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 3.25 crore for the July-September quarter of 2024-25 compared to the year-ago period on higher income, according to a statement.

The Surat-based company posted more than two-fold rise in revenue to Rs 24.43 crore for the September quarter of FY25 compared to Rs 9.07 crore revenue in the year-ago period, Starlineps Enterprise said in the statement.

The Surat-based wholesale and retail trader of diamonds and jewellery also announced a strategic investment in EdTech platform Fusion Klassroom Edutech and acquisition of GenAI-powered platform CUR8.

 

The company recently incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Starlineps International Pvt Ltd.

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

