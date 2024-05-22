Sun Pharma Q4 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 2,655 cr, revenue up 10%

India’s largest domestic drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday reported a 33.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,654.58 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). During the same period last year, the pharma had reported a net profit of Rs 1,984.47 crore.

The company's total revenue from operations for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 11,982.9 crore, up 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 10,930.67 crore.

The board of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Re. 1 for FY24.

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading at Rs 1552 on the BSE after the company released it quarter earnings report.