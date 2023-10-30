close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

Supreme Industries Q2 results: PAT jumps three-fold to Rs 243 crore

It had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 82.02 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for the fnancial year 2023-24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Supreme Industries Ltd has posted around three-fold jump in its profit after tax at Rs 243.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, pushed by higher income.
It had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 82.02 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income rose to Rs 2,321.38 crore from Rs 2,092.12 in the year ago quarter.
Its expenses were at Rs 2,025.93 crore as against Rs 2,005.52 crore in the same period in the last financial year.
The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2023-24.
Supreme Industries Managing Director M P Taparia said: "Polymer prices remained range-bound during the quarter but witnessed a sharp downward trend during 1st fortnight of October, affecting business sentiments. Now the prices have started stabilising and business activities have started picking up."

The company has acquired the pipe manufacturing unit of Parvati Agro Plast situated at Sangli in Maharashtra at an aggregate consideration of Rs 151.38 crore. This unit has total installed capacities of 36,000 tonnes per annum, he said.
With completion of all the expansion plans undertaken, the overall installed capacity of the piping system division will reach 7,80,000 tonnes per annum by the end of FY24 from 6,00,000 tonnes as on March 31, 2023.

Also Read

ITC Limited, Vidya Polymer submit resolution plans for Shakti Bhog

Chemicals & polymers firm SRF posts 41% fall in profit on lower sales

Chemicals & polymers firm SRF posts 41% fall in profit on lower sales

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

TVS Motor posts marginal rise in Q2 consolidated net profit to Rs 386 crore

Star India's FY23 profit declines 31% to Rs 1,272 cr, revenue rises 6%

DLF Q2 results: Net profit up 31% to Rs 623 cr on higher revenue

UPL Ltd Q2 net loss at Rs 189 cr, destocking drives revenue decline

Blue Star Q2 results: Profit jumps 66% to Rs 70.67 cr on strong demand

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Q2 results Polymers Polymer prices

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon