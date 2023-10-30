close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

Blue Star Q2 results: Profit jumps 66% to Rs 70.67 cr on strong demand

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 70.67 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up over 66% from last year. Revenue from operations rose 19.5%

Blue Star

Analysts said Blue Star would benefit from the execution of its strong order book. The company said its carried forward order book grew 44.4% year-on-year to Rs 6,009 crore

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Blue Star on Monday reported a jump in second-quarter profit, aided by a steady demand for its air conditioners amid a weak monsoon season, along with a strong order book.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 70.67 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up over 66% from last year. Revenue from operations rose 19.5%.
The September quarter has been seasonally weaker for cooling-product makers as the arrival of monsoon provides relief from the scorching Indian summer. However, a weaker monsoon this year has led to a relatively steadier demand for fans and air conditioners, helping companies like Blue Star.
Additionally, analysts said Blue Star would benefit from the execution of its strong order book. The company said its carried forward order book grew 44.4% year-on-year to Rs 6,009 crore.
Blue Star, which has seen a sharp rise in order inflows following a revamp of its portfolio and foray into railway electrification, in August said the government's push in manufacturing was driving growth in its commercial segment.
Rival Havells India earlier this month posted second-quarter profit of Rs 249 crore, up 33% year-on-year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it

Blue Star Q1 profit rises over 12% on robust sales, revenue up 12.6%

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Blue Star posts 3-fold jump in Q4 profit to Rs 225 cr, revenue from ops up

APL Apollo Tubes Q2 results: Profit up 35% to Rs 203 cr, misses estimates

Strides Pharma Q2 net loss at Rs 149 cr, revenue crosses Rs 1,000 cr

Marico Q2 results: Net profit rises 17.3% to Rs 353 cr, misses estimates

LT Foods Q2 net profit rises 64.8% to Rs 157.26 cr on domestic expansion

Airtel Africa Q2 results: Net profit falls nearly 9% to $138 million

Topics : Blue Star air conditioner Home appliances

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Andhra Train AccidentGold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon