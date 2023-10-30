close
DLF Q2 results: Net profit up 31% to Rs 623 cr on higher revenue

Total income grew to Rs 2,998.13 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 2,876.78 crore earlier

The firm is working on a few new projects in both the commercial and residential segments

During the April-September period of this fiscal, DLF's net profit rose to Rs 1,149.78 crore from Rs 946.61 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Realty major DLF on Monday reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 622.78 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year on higher revenue.
Its net profit stood at Rs 477.04 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income increased to Rs 1,476.42 crore from Rs 1,360.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
During the April-September period of this fiscal, DLF's net profit rose to Rs 1,149.78 crore from Rs 946.61 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income grew to Rs 2,998.13 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 2,876.78 crore earlier.

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

