T D Power Systems posts 43% jump in net profit at Rs 35 crore in Q4FY23

T D Power Systems posted 43% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.35 cr in March 2023 quarter year-on-year, mainly on back of higher revenues

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 3:08 PM IST
T D Power Systems on Tuesday posted over 43 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 35.35 crore in the March 2023 quarter year-on-year, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.66 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 256.31 crore in the quarter from Rs 235.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net profit in the fiscal 2022-23 also rose to Rs 96.81 crore from Rs 70.64 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 892.05 crore in FY23 from Rs 814.13 a year ago.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 (50 paise) per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company, will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 09 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

