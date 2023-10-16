close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Tata Steel arm TCIL net loss narrows to Rs 2.29 crore in Sept quarter

The company earned a total income of Rs 959.95 crore, down from Rs 971.77 crore in the year-ago period

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tin Plate Company of India Ltd (TCIL) on Monday said its net loss had narrowed to Rs 2.29 crore in the September quarter.
It had clocked a net loss of Rs 35.10 crore during the July-September period of the preceding financial year, TCIL said in a regulatory filing.
The company earned a total income of Rs 959.95 crore, down from Rs 971.77 crore in the year-ago period.
Its expenses declined to Rs 963.07 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,018.27 crore last year.
Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a majority stake in the Kolkata-headquartered TCIL, a tinplate producer.
From its plant in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), TCIL caters to 40 per cent of the overall domestic market and exports 15-20 per cent of its sales to different countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata Steel subsidiary TCIL receives tax penalty notice of Rs 40 cr

ITI Ltd signs MoU with TCIL and C-DOT to develop products for smart cities

Will not reach emissions goal with current technologies, says Tata Steel

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Thomas Cook India's Q4 total income rises 150% to Rs 1,300 crore

HDFC Bank Q2 result: Net profit rises 50% to Rs 15,796 crore; NII up 30.3%

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results: Profits up 71% YoY, NPA down 2.19%

Federal Bank Q2 results: Standalone net profits up 35% YoY, NPAs down 2.26%

Federal Bank's standalone net profit rises 36% to Rs 954 crore in Q2

DMart Q2FY24 results: PAT declines 9% despite 18.7% increase in revenue

Topics : TCIL Tata Steel Q2 results Steel producers

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon