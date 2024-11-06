Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / TeamLease Services Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 10.12% to Rs 24.85 cr

TeamLease Services Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 10.12% to Rs 24.85 cr

The company's net profit stood at Rs 27.65 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year

Q2 earnings, Q2

The company's shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 2,841.35, up 5.36 per cent on BSE.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Staffing company TeamLease Services on Wednesday reported a 10.12 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.85 crore for the quarter ending September 2024.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 27.65 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, TeamLease Services said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 23 per cent to Rs 2,796.83 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 2,272.60 crore a year ago.

"We have crossed 3.5 lakh billable headcount in our employment cluster owing to strong growth across sectors. Profit expansion is the key focus area this year, and we are confident of maintaining strong double-digit growth in the sequential profits.

 

"Our planned investments in Hiretech and Hrtech solutions, through organic and inorganic routes, will give us enhanced capabilities in the coming quarters," TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said.

The company's shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 2,841.35, up 5.36 per cent on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

TeamLease

TeamLease Q1 results: Net profit drops 21.3% to Rs 20.79 cr on weak demand

Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2024 Live score: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match underway; U Mumba 42-40 Patna Pirates

jio, reliance jio

Level playing field: Jio sends second legal opinion to Trai on satcom

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB commits $200 mn to upgrade water supply, other services in Uttarakhand

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Govt strengthening SDRF for effective emergency response: Himachal CM

Topics : TeamLease Services Q2 results TeamLease

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPro Kabaddi League LIVEDonald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon