Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / KP Energy Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows three-fold to Rs 24.93 cr

KP Energy Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows three-fold to Rs 24.93 cr

It had posted Rs 8.18 crore net profit for the period ended September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

The company's expenses increased to Rs 169.15 crore against Rs 59.41 crore a year ago.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KP Energy on Wednesday reported a three-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.93 crore on the back of higher income.

It had posted Rs 8.18 crore net profit for the period ended September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its total income jumped to Rs 201.99 crore from Rs 71.48 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

The company's expenses increased to Rs 169.15 crore against Rs 59.41 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 833.45 crore due to lower expenses

Q2 earnings, Q2

Novelis Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 18% to $128 mn, net sales at $4,295 mn

Gulf Oil, Gulf Oil India,

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q2FY25 results: PAT grows 5% to Rs 84.44 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2

JB Pharma Q2: PAT up 16%, revenue rises 13% over strong domestic growth

Nerolac, Kansai Nerolac

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 results: Net profit falls 31% to Rs 123 crore

Topics : Q2 results income

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPro Kabaddi League LIVEDonald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon