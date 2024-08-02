Business Standard
Zydus Wellness Q1 profit surges 33.78% amidst strong brand performance

The company's flagship brands, Glucon-D, Nycil, Everyuth Peel-off, and Scrub, continued to dominate their respective categories

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Zydus Wellness posted a 33.78 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit after tax (PAT) during the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 concluded on June 30, reaching Rs 839.1 crore. Zydus’s revenue from operations rose by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 147.7 crore.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 7.85 per cent increase in revenue. However, with PAT, it declined by a moderate 1.73 per cent.
The company's flagship brands, Glucon-D, Nycil, Everyuth Peel-off, and Scrub, continued to dominate their respective categories.

Leveraging the prolonged summer, Glucon-D witnessed a 21.3 per cent surge, solidifying its market leadership with a 59.7 per cent share. The brand's penetration expanded, up by 160 basis points. Sugar Free maintained its dominance in the sugar substitute segment with a 95.9 per cent market share, while the category itself grew by 5.8 per cent. The company expanded its sugar-free offerings with Sugar Free Gold+ and I’Mlite to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Everyuth strengthened its position in the facial cleansing segment, with the Peel-off and Scrub variants registering market share gains. The brand's product portfolio was expanded with the launch of new face wash, scrub, and face pack variants. Nycil capitalised on the summer demand, reinforcing its market leadership.

The health foods drink category recorded a 4.3 per cent growth. While Complan held a 4.3 per cent market share, the company introduced Complan Immuno-Gro to tap into the immunity-boosting beverage segment. Nutralite expanded its product range with new mayonnaise variants.

