2024 expected to be year of IPO boom led by new-age firms, say experts

Experts said a combination of various factors including rise of tech firms, investor confidence, a resilient economy and a supportive regulatory environment are propelling growth of India's IPO market

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
The year 2024 is expected to be a year of initial public offering (IPO) boom mainly led by startups and new-age companies, according to analysts and industry experts.

The IPO and deal-making activities are expected to be very active this year. Kotak Investment Bank expects equity issuance to top $40 billion this year underpinned by robust liquidity conditions. The investment bank foresees combined inflows of $50 billion from domestic and foreign institutional investors (DII and FIIs) across equity issuances and deals.

In 2023, about $38 billion was mobilised by the equity capital market (ECM). This is closer to the peak

