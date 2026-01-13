CarDekho Group-backed Carrum raises Series A funding from Uber

Talking about the fundraising, Karan Jain, founder and chief executive officer, Carrum, said: “This investment marks an important milestone in our journey, as we expand the horizon of our partnership with Uber. Our shared commitment to technology-led mobility and customer-first solutions makes this partnership especially meaningful. At Carrum, we are on a mission to build sustainable mobility solutions that empower drivers and improve commuter convenience. Partnering with Uber gives us the momentum to accelerate this impact at scale.”

Amit Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer, CarDekho Group, said: “Carrum represents the next chapter in India’s mobility evolution, where technology, sustainability and ecosystem innovation come together to drive meaningful impact. As an early backer, we have witnessed their disciplined execution and deep understanding of the urban mobility market. With growing demand, supportive policy momentum and strong partnerships such as this one with Uber, Carrum is poised to scale rapidly and strengthen its position as a key player in the mobility ecosystem.”

Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India & South Asia, said: “Carrum has been a reliable and forward-thinking fleet partner for Uber, consistently delivering high-quality vehicles and dependable service. Our investment reflects the trust we’ve built and our belief in Carrum’s potential to scale sustainably. As we continue to create earning opportunities for drivers, this investment will help us better serve the Indian market by adding more high-quality vehicles and enhancing the overall customer experience.”