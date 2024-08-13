Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Cross-border payments fintech Skydo raises $5 mn from Elevation Capital

Cross-border payments fintech Skydo raises $5 mn from Elevation Capital

The firm had previously raised $5.2 million in a seed round led by Elevation Capital in 2022

startup funding investment

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cross-border payments fintech Skydo on Tuesday raised $5 million in a pre-Series A round led by the firm’s existing investor Elevation Capital.

The company will use the raised funds to expand its operations and invest in its risk monitoring and compliance systems.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The firm had previously raised $5.2 million in a seed round led by Elevation Capital in 2022.

The company said it has applied for the Cross-Border Payment Aggregator (PA-CB) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

It processes transactions for over 6,000 Indian small and medium business (SMB) exporters. The fintech company claims to have processed payments of over $100 million since it launched operations in 2022.

The platform’s technology connects six global banks and international payment systems to enable customers to receive payments in 32 currencies from markets such as the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Europe.

More From This Section

Startup funding

PayU-backed Vayana raises $20.5 million in Series D funding round

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

EyeROV raises Rs 10 cr in pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures

startup funding investment

Kitchen and personal care brand Beco raises $10 mn in pre-Series B round

Cricketer M S Dhoni-backed drone technology firm Garuda Aerospace on Monday announced its entry in the Sri Lankan market where it will primarily target agricultural sector to enhance farming practices, besides exploring opportunities in homeland secu

Garuda Aerospace enters Sri Lankan market to target agricultural sector

startup funding investment

B2B healthcare startup HealthCRED raises $1.2 million in seed funding


“As India targets $2 trillion in exports by 2030 and the gig economy continues to expand, we're focused on making cross-border payments as cost-effective as possible. Skydo's unique selling proposition (USP) is putting our customer at the centre of a radically transparent, simple, and convenient platform to receive international payments,” said Srivatsan Sridhar, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Skydo.

The company serves enterprises, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and freelancers, among other clients.

“We are confident that Skydo will drive significant improvements in how businesses handle international transactions and deliver unmatched value for SMBs and enterprises. We look forward to supporting them in their mission to streamline global financial operations and set new benchmarks in the payments sector,” said Mridul Arora, partner, Elevation Capital.

Also Read

Startup funding

Truva raises $3 mn in seed funding led by Stellaris, aims to scale ops

startup funding investment

Uttar Pradesh to pave way for a million micro startups, enterprises

Softbank

SoftBank VF1 reports $544 mn loss on Paytm exit, gains $65 mn on Zomato

Byju Raveendran

Byju's US lawyers blame client in a bid to quit US bankruptcy case

the sleep company, TSC, TSC cofounders

Startup firm The Sleep Company achieves Rs 500 cr annual recurring revenue

Topics : Startup Fintech funding Indian startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon