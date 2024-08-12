Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Garuda Aerospace enters Sri Lankan market to target agricultural sector

The company said it is looking to spread its presence in at least 50 countries over the next few years

Cricketer M S Dhoni-backed drone technology firm Garuda Aerospace on Monday announced its entry in the Sri Lankan market where it will primarily target agricultural sector to enhance farming practices, besides exploring opportunities in homeland secu

Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricketer M S Dhoni-backed drone technology firm Garuda Aerospace on Monday announced its entry in the Sri Lankan market where it will primarily target agricultural sector to enhance farming practices, besides exploring opportunities in homeland security and industrial applications.
As part of the company's global expansion plans, the foray into Sri Lanka will also support Garuda in capitalising on the country's strategic location and drone-friendly regulatory environment, Garuda Aerospace said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company said it is looking to spread its presence in at least 50 countries over the next few years, and has set aside $10 million, of the over Rs 100 crore revenue it delivered in FY24, to fuel the international growth.
"This (expansion into Sri Lanka) isn't merely about growth, it's about unlocking the full potential of drone technology to create substantial impacts across various sectors. Sri Lanka's diverse landscape allows us to showcase how our innovative solutions can bring tangible benefits, from agriculture to infrastructure," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace.
Garuda Aerospace, which produces small and medium category drones, had partnered with Greek manufacturer Spirit Aeronautical Systems early this year. It has also signed a pact with French aerospace giant Thales to promote growth and innovation in India's drone sector.
Spirit Aeronautical specialises in rotary and fixed-wing weaponised drones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Aerospace major P&W opens new customer service centre in Bengaluru

HAL looks to build light helicopters to develop medium chopper expertise

Cognizant Technologies to acquire Belcan for $1.3 billion in cash and stock

Defence manufacturer MTAR Technologies shares sink 16%; here's why

As India orders more planes, aerospace firms ask govt for a helping hand

Topics : aerospace Aviation sector Drone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon