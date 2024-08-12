Garuda Aerospace enters Sri Lankan market to target agricultural sector

Cricketer M S Dhoni-backed drone technology firm Garuda Aerospace on Monday announced its entry in the Sri Lankan market where it will primarily target agricultural sector to enhance farming practices, besides exploring opportunities in homeland security and industrial applications.

As part of the company's global expansion plans, the foray into Sri Lanka will also support Garuda in capitalising on the country's strategic location and drone-friendly regulatory environment, Garuda Aerospace said.

The company said it is looking to spread its presence in at least 50 countries over the next few years, and has set aside $10 million, of the over Rs 100 crore revenue it delivered in FY24, to fuel the international growth.