Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / D2C brands raise funds to boost sales through quick-commerce platforms

D2C brands raise funds to boost sales through quick-commerce platforms

With consumers preferring quick deliveries of items from groceries to mobile phones, direct-to-consumer brands find quick-commerce platforms the best option to increase their footprint

e-commerce
Premium

The quick commerce sector in India is currently valued at around $5.5 billion, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 45 per cent to $30 billion by financial year 2029-2030, according to industry estimates.

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The increasing trend of quick deliveries in India is prompting direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to raise funds specifically to grow their footprint among the masses and boost sales via quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

The fast delivery platform has become the preferred option for growth for many brands, who think that it is paramount to meet customers’ needs in the shortest possible time.

Beauté Secrets – a Gurgaon-based beauty tools brand – recently raised Rs 1.6 crore from Velocity, a financing platform backed by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, to expand its operations on quick-commerce platforms
Topics : e-commerce industry E-commerce marketplace

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon