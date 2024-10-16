D2C brands raise funds to boost sales through quick-commerce platforms

The increasing trend of quick deliveries in India is prompting direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to raise funds specifically to grow their footprint among the masses and boost sales via quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

The fast delivery platform has become the preferred option for growth for many brands, who think that it is paramount to meet customers’ needs in the shortest possible time.

Beauté Secrets – a Gurgaon-based beauty tools brand – recently raised Rs 1.6 crore from Velocity, a financing platform backed by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, to expand its operations on quick-commerce platforms