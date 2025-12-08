Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Ecom firms eye the next 500 million shoppers, chase Meesho's playbook

Ecom firms eye the next 500 million shoppers, chase Meesho's playbook

The Indian consumers' focus on value has pushed Amazon to develop tools such as value dashboards and gamified in-app experiences - innovations now being adopted in other markets

ecommerce, Online shoppers, Meesho, IPO
premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
9 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On a humid afternoon in Malleshwaram, a northwest Bengaluru neighbourhood bustling with local eateries and silk saree and jewellery shops, Jamil Ghani watched a shopper compare shoe prices on Amazon against local stores. The worldwide vice-president of Amazon Prime had flown in from Seattle to India to meet the teams here and understand consumer behaviour. Later that day, at Asha Sweets, Ghani experienced India’s digital payments revolution firsthand: he tapped Amazon Pay via UPI, and Amitabh Bachchan’s voice boomed from the speaker, “You have paid 110 rupees.” 
 
The moment captured the reasons India has become central to Amazon Prime’s global
Topics : IPO ecommerce Online shoppers Meesho
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon