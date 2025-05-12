Monday, May 12, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Everest Fleet in talks with BluSmart lenders to acquire electric cabs

Everest Fleet plans to purchase BluSmart EVs and integrate them under Uber Green; talks underway with multiple lenders; decision based on pricing and quality

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Everest Fleet, one of the largest fleet partners in India for cab-hailing firm Uber, is in discussions with some lenders to take possession of cars previously operated by the now-defunct cab booking service BluSmart. While the final number of electric vehicles (EVs) to be procured is yet to be determined, the company said the decision will depend on the quality and pricing of the available fleet. Once possession is complete, all the cars will operate under Uber Green, the platform’s dedicated electric vehicle (EV) cab service.
 
“We are talking about it. We are engaging with a few lenders of BluSmart
