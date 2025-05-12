Everest Fleet in talks with BluSmart lenders to acquire electric cabs

Everest Fleet, one of the largest fleet partners in India for cab-hailing firm Uber, is in discussions with some lenders to take possession of cars previously operated by the now-defunct cab booking service BluSmart. While the final number of electric vehicles (EVs) to be procured is yet to be determined, the company said the decision will depend on the quality and pricing of the available fleet. Once possession is complete, all the cars will operate under Uber Green, the platform’s dedicated electric vehicle (EV) cab service.

“We are talking about it. We are engaging with a few lenders of BluSmart