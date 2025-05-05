Fintech-focused VC firm QED Investors eyes India in $300 mn Asia push

Fintech-focused venture capital firm QED Investors is planning to invest $250 to $300 million in Series B and C startups in Asia over the next five years, with India set to receive a major share in the planned investments.

After investing around $200 million in India since 2020, the VC firm is pushing deeper into Asia, now operating in Indonesia, Japan, and Singapore, and setting its sights on South Korea and Australia.

India is set to receive a major share of the firm’s planned investments over the next five years, said Sandeep Patil, partner and head of Asia at the