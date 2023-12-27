GenAI, fintech, green tech, EVs, SaaS, hot bets for investors in 2024

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), climate technology, and financial technology sectors are some of the hot bets that founders and investors at the world's largest venture capital firms are expected to pursue next year. Other such areas include electric vehicles, space technology, cybersecurity, logistics, and supply chain.

However, the biggest theme that is expected to emerge is the application of GenAI in different sectors. It is a type of artificial intelligence technology that can produce various types of content, including text, imagery, audio, and synthetic data. It is expected to disrupt industries such as healthcare, finance, transportation, manufacturing, entertainment, and retail. This