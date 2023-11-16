Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

Gig worker earnings surge 48% during 2023 festival season: PickMyWork

PickMyWork claims to offer its gig workers three times higher earnings per hour compared to "traditional delivery gigs."

Work from home, WFH, BPM, IT industry, tech, jobs, work, gender

The number of active female workers on the platform grew by 105 per cent in a year

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The earnings of gig workers surged by as much as 48 per cent during the festival season this year, compared to the same period last year, due to an increase in demand and the number of gig workers, according to gig platform PickMyWork.

Aside from an increase in overall income, PickMyWork also saw its gig worker base increase by 160 per cent for the period. Moreover, the number of active female workers on the platform grew by 105 per cent in a year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“At PickMyWork, we are thrilled to see our gig workers’ earnings grow significantly during this festive season. We’re not just celebrating numbers; we’re celebrating the stories, dreams, and ambitions of every gig worker who is part of the PickMyWork family,” said Vidyarthi Baddireddy, co-founder and chief executive officer, PickMyWork.

PickMyWork claims to offer its gig workers three times higher earnings per hour compared to “traditional delivery gigs.” The platform sources, trains, and manages agents who act as intermediaries between the company’s internet products and potential customers.

The uptick in demand this festival season is expected to create as many as 800,000 new jobs across various employment categories, including temporary, gig, and part-time positions, according to data from job portal TeamLease Services. The previous festival season saw the creation of around 400,000 gig roles.

E-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon both earlier stated that they would generate over 100,000 new job opportunities each during the period, primarily driven by the uptick in demand during their flagship sale events The Big Billion Days (TBBD) and Great Indian Festival, respectively.

The biggest beneficiaries of this surge in demand have been last-mile delivery workers. Logistics companies like unicorn Ecom Express expect an increase of 50 per cent in its workforce during the festival period compared to last year. Likewise, logistics firm iThink Logistics is also expecting a 30-40 per cent increase in demand for gig work, Business Standard had reported earlier.

Also Read

Winzo created over 100,000 jobs in gig economy, 70% from tier 2,3 cities

6 out of 10 IT firms hiring more gig workers as industry sees slowdown

Congress manifesto likely to cite state govts' measures for gig workers

Gig workers in e-commerce companies yet to get platform to voice concerns

700,000 new gig jobs to come up between July and December: TeamLease

India-US ink pact to improve cooperation among startups, promote innovation

Agri robots to eye for lunar rovers: Indian deep tech startups come of age

Onsurity helping businesses insure against rising digital threats

Kerala startup launches first e-health kiosk for better healthcare access

Byju's lenders win fight over $1.2 billion loan default, control of unit

Topics : The gig economy startups in India indian workers festivals

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon