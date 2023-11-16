Gig worker earnings surge 48% during 2023 festival season: PickMyWork

The earnings of gig workers surged by as much as 48 per cent during the festival season this year, compared to the same period last year, due to an increase in demand and the number of gig workers, according to gig platform PickMyWork.

Aside from an increase in overall income, PickMyWork also saw its gig worker base increase by 160 per cent for the period. Moreover, the number of active female workers on the platform grew by 105 per cent in a year.

“At PickMyWork, we are thrilled to see our gig workers’ earnings grow significantly during this festive season. We’re not just celebrating numbers; we’re celebrating the stories, dreams, and ambitions of every gig worker who is part of the PickMyWork family,” said Vidyarthi Baddireddy, co-founder and chief executive officer, PickMyWork.

PickMyWork claims to offer its gig workers three times higher earnings per hour compared to “traditional delivery gigs.” The platform sources, trains, and manages agents who act as intermediaries between the company’s internet products and potential customers.

The uptick in demand this festival season is expected to create as many as 800,000 new jobs across various employment categories, including temporary, gig, and part-time positions, according to data from job portal TeamLease Services. The previous festival season saw the creation of around 400,000 gig roles.

E-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon both earlier stated that they would generate over 100,000 new job opportunities each during the period, primarily driven by the uptick in demand during their flagship sale events The Big Billion Days (TBBD) and Great Indian Festival, respectively.

The biggest beneficiaries of this surge in demand have been last-mile delivery workers. Logistics companies like unicorn Ecom Express expect an increase of 50 per cent in its workforce during the festival period compared to last year. Likewise, logistics firm iThink Logistics is also expecting a 30-40 per cent increase in demand for gig work, Business Standard had reported earlier.