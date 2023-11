“We are on a mission to build a pure-play beauty and personal care company out of India, which crafts brands for India and takes them to the world,” said Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Honasa Consumer Limited (HCL), which owns brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, in a social media post as the firm launched its initial public offering (IPO) on the stock exchange on Tuesday.

“We are always thinking about how we can leave a