Home / Companies / Start Ups / Money gaming industry may be forced to fold as Centre goes all in on ban

Money gaming industry may be forced to fold as Centre goes all in on ban

Days after it was figuring out how to deal with a steep GST burden, the real money gaming industry has been hit with a legislative tsunami that could effectively eliminate it entirely

The bill not only ends the long-standing debate over which games can operate in the country — skill-based or chance-based — but also overrides the patchwork of state-level regulations on whether to ban or regulate the sector.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Only days after the industry was bracing for a steep tax burden, India’s real money gaming (RMG) sector is now in intensive care as the Centre moves to impose a blanket ban via legislation.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 - which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday - has raised the stakes for the sector dramatically. The legislation has gone all in to erase the sector altogether, citing its role in driving players into financial distress and enabling unlawful practices such as fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion.
 
“Why was there a revised GST
