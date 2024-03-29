Sensex (    %)
                             
Musk's Grok-1.5 AI chatbot to be available on social network X next week

Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, days after the billionaire sued Microsoft-backed OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model

Elon Musk

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI's latest Grok-1.5 chatbot will be available on his social media platform X next week, the billionaire said in a post on X on Friday.
 
"Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now," Musk added.
 
Grok-1.5, the enhanced version of its chatbot Grok, will be made available to early testers and existing Grok users on X in the coming days, xAI said in a statement on Thursday.
 
Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, days after the billionaire sued Microsoft-backed OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.
 
Looking to compete against OpenAI and Alphabet's Google, Musk had launched xAI last year.

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

