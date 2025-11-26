Navi aims to become a major UPI player as it scales credit line offerings

Fintech firm Navi is aiming at processing a significant chunk of the ecosystem’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, with plans to leverage its base on the real-time payments system to scale products like credit line on UPI, said Rajiv Naresh, CEO, Navi Technologies.

Naresh, who was appointed lead for Navi group's non-lending businesses in February, said the company would continue further investment towards scaling products on the credit rails paired with UPI.

One of the company’s biggest anchors for scaling credit line on UPI is merchant-wide acceptance, dependable tech infrastructure, and stronger customer awareness.

“We're not intending to be a