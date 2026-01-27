Nivaan Care raises $7 million to expand pain management clinics in India

The fresh capital will be used to expand Nivaan’s clinic network across multiple Indian cities. This includes strengthening its clinical and operating infrastructure, and continuing to innovate on new-age minimally invasive pain management procedures.

“Chronic pain affects nearly one in five adults in India, yet care delivery remains fragmented, often oscillating between basic physiotherapy and invasive surgery. At Nivaan, we are building a dedicated, evidence-led middle layer of care that focuses on minimally invasive interventions,” said Nivesh Khandelwal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Nivaan Care. “This capital allows us to scale that model responsibly by expanding our footprint, deepening clinical capabilities, and continuing to innovate on patient-first pain management solutions.”

Nivaan Care operates single specialty pain management clinics focused on chronic pain, including back, knee and neck pain. The company follows a multidisciplinary care model, combining pain physicians, physiotherapists and care coordinators to deliver non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments. It employs one of the largest networks of pain specialists in India.

Vishwas Singh, co-founder and COO of Nivaan Care, said, “This round enables us to enter new markets such as Bengaluru while building the operational backbone required for expansion into select satellite cities.”

Nivaan currently operates clinics across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and other satellite markets such as Jaipur and Lucknow. The company has completed over 40,000 consultations and approximately 5,000 minimally invasive procedures to date.

“Pain management is a large, underserved specialty that is structurally difficult to scale within traditional hospital setups. What stood out to us is Nivaan’s ability to create a full-stack solution backed by strong clinical acumen, thus giving it a clear first-mover advantage,” said Mandar Dandekar, partner at Sorin Investments. “With a significant addressable patient base and limited organised players in this space, we believe Nivaan is well positioned to build India’s leading integrated pain management platform.”

Founded in 2023, the New Delhi-headquartered start-up brings together a seasoned founding team. Khandelwal has experience scaling single specialty chains with his prior stint as COO of Ridge IVF, a Delhi-based chain. Singh has held leadership roles at several new-age businesses including Tata 1mg and Shuttl.

Pankaj Jethwani, managing partner, W Health Ventures, said for many people, chronic pain brings years of uncertainty and limited relief. “Nivaan is changing that experience by giving patients a clear place to turn to and access to a consistent, high standard of pain care.”