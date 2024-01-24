Not hiked fee, no plans for significant increase in near term: Swiggy

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it has not hiked its platform fee and no plans for a significant increase in the near term.
The company, which currently charges Rs 5 as a platform fee to customers, clarified it had 'teased' to a "very small set of users" of Rs 10 as an experiment but was never implemented.
"Swiggy has not changed its platform fee, and has no plans for a significant increase in the near term," a Swiggy Spokesperson said in a response to a query on the report of the company hiking its platform fee.
Further, the spokesperson said, "We're always running small experiments to better understand the consumer's choices. This was one such experiment, and we may or may not scale it up in the future if it doesn't meet our goal of serving our users in the best way possible."

Swiggy is always looking for ways to make its platform more affordable, and the latest offering, Pockethero, is another example of that, according to the company.
"Pockethero is designed for budget-conscious consumers, and we're expanding it across the country right now," the spokesperson added.
Customers can avail of extra cashback and discounts of up to 60 per cent on food orders from select restaurants through Pockethero.

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

