Outlook 2025: Funding crash, layoffs push edtech's focus on innovation

The Indian edtech sector faced a turbulent 2024, marked by leadership exits, mass layoffs, and restructuring efforts. According to Venture Intelligence, edtech funding stood at $608 million in 2024, significantly less than $4.1 billion in 2021.

As 2025 begins, experts say the sector has a chance to rebuild by focusing on personalisation, impact-driven solutions, and better governance.

Shailesh Haribhakti, a management expert, said the 2024 downturn has paved the way for sensible approaches and stronger governance.

“We will see a much stronger edtech sector emerging. The focus will be on catering to personalised learning needs, allowing individuals to learn at