Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Panasonic expands startup partnerships to adopt new tech in its products

Panasonic expands startup partnerships to adopt new tech in its products

Panasonic aims to co-create scalable solutions, integrating startup innovations into its product line-up to lead the next wave of intelligent living, according to the company chief innovation officer

Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer, Panasonic Life Solutions India
Premium

Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer, Panasonic Life Solutions India

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company, is doubling down on its commitment to innovation by actively partnering with startups to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its product line-up. The company, which runs a programme named 'Ignition', is tapping into the transformative potential of emerging startups, selecting those with disruptive ideas that align with market needs and evolving consumer behaviours. 
As part of this strategy, Panasonic’s aim is to co-create scalable solutions. This includes leading the next wave of intelligent living by integrating startup innovations into its product line-up and taking them to market. 
"It's a very strategic
Topics : Artificial intelligence Panasonic Startups

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon