Panasonic expands startup partnerships to adopt new tech in its products

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company, is doubling down on its commitment to innovation by actively partnering with startups to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its product line-up. The company, which runs a programme named 'Ignition', is tapping into the transformative potential of emerging startups, selecting those with disruptive ideas that align with market needs and evolving consumer behaviours.

As part of this strategy, Panasonic’s aim is to co-create scalable solutions. This includes leading the next wave of intelligent living by integrating startup innovations into its product line-up and taking them to market.

"It's a very strategic