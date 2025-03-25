Qcom player Zepto plans to raise $200-250 million ahead of IPO listing

Quick commerce player Zepto, which is eyeing an IPO, is in the process of raising $200 million–$250 million through a secondary transaction, according to sources.

The move is to increase the shareholding of domestic investors before the company goes for a listing this year. The discussions are being led by Edelweiss Financial Services and existing investor Motilal Oswal Financial Services, among others.

Out of the $250 million, around $200 million worth of shares will be allocated to domestic investors. “In order to increase domestic ownership at the company, the international players are putting out a minimum shareholding, making a kitty