Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Qcom player Zepto plans to raise $200-250 million ahead of IPO listing

Qcom player Zepto plans to raise $200-250 million ahead of IPO listing

The move is to increase the shareholding of domestic investors before the company goes for a listing this year

Zepto
Premium

Zepto’s fresh fund-raise could intensify competition in the quick commerce space and delay the road to profitability (Photo: Shutterstock)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick commerce player Zepto, which is eyeing an IPO, is in the process of raising $200 million–$250 million through a secondary transaction, according to sources.
 
The move is to increase the shareholding of domestic investors before the company goes for a listing this year. The discussions are being led by Edelweiss Financial Services and existing investor Motilal Oswal Financial Services, among others.
 
Out of the $250 million, around $200 million worth of shares will be allocated to domestic investors. “In order to increase domestic ownership at the company, the international players are putting out a minimum shareholding, making a kitty
Topics : Zepto IPOs funding

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon