Home / Companies / Start Ups / Ranbir Kapoor's ARKS targets ₹36 cr in FY26, to add 2 stores in 2025

Ranbir Kapoor, ARKS

Actor Ranbir Kapoor with ARKS co-founder and chief executive officer Abhinav Verma

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ranbir Kapoor’s venture ARKS has shared plans to clock Rs 36 crore in revenue by the end of the ongoing financial year (FY26). The brand also aims to have two operational stores by year-end, one in Delhi and the other in either Pune or Chandigarh.
 
“In line with our broader goal of achieving Rs 100 crore revenue three years from now, our first step is meeting our FY26 target as a new brand building for the long term. We are strengthening operations, customer experience, supply chain and products rather than just chasing the top line. One of the key areas of focus is doubling down on our stores,” said Abhinav Verma, co-founder and chief executive officer, ARKS. 
 
For its upcoming Delhi store, set to launch by Diwali, the brand is eyeing DLF Avenue, Saket. Like its Bandra, Mumbai outlet, it will be an experiential store. 
To tap international buyers, ARKS plans to launch global shipping next year, with physical stores to follow depending on the response. “We are mapping out potential global markets for our offline operations,” Verma said.
 
On stock-keeping units (SKUs), he said the brand is targeting around 150 by end-2025. Currently, it offers apparel, caps, socks and footwear for men and women. Going forward, the Kapoor-founded label plans to expand its footwear line with slides and introduce a new fragrance range, building on the recently launched ARKS Day collection. Expansion and diversification of its accessories portfolio are also on the cards.

“These are categories where we see significant potential. Our focus is on introducing freshness and innovation, rather than simply adding new styles. We are focused on building our existing categories first,” Verma added.
 
ARKS caters to the premium segment with products priced between Rs 1,200 and Rs 7,000. Under the revised goods and services tax (GST) slab, apparel and accessories priced up to Rs 2,500 now attract a lower 5 per cent rate (earlier capped at Rs 1,000), while items above Rs 2,500 will be taxed at 18 per cent, up from 12 per cent earlier.
 
Commenting on this, Verma noted that there would not be a significant impact on margins, though some operational changes might be required (details were not disclosed). “The exact impact will be visible a couple of seasons later,” he said.
 
The Bandra store currently records 15–20 walk-ins a month, a figure ARKS expects to double during the festive season. “It is our first festive season, and we hope to become a preferred choice while learning from the experience,” Verma added. 

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

