Stellaris Venture Partners to focus on consumer, AI, and deeptech

Early-stage venture capital firm Stellaris Venture Partners will tap its $300 million fund (Fund III) that closed in November last year to invest in at least 30 companies over the next three-and-a-half-year period, a senior member of the company's management said.

According to Rahul Chowdhri, a partner at the firm, it is currently deploying the fund's capital with a focus on three key sectors — consumer, artificial intelligence (AI), and deeptech.

"Currently, we are quite excited about AI, and we have made a few investments there, both on the enterprise and consumer sides. Then, we are excited about companies on