Spill Games raises $3.1 million to scale portfolio-driven gaming model

The fresh capital will be used to support Spill’s next phase of growth as it scales its portfolio of live and upcoming titles, deepens its internal technology stack, and selectively expands the team.

In a short span, the company has built a repeatable system for rapidly developing polished games, launching multiple titles, and achieving early traction in both user engagement and revenue.

Commenting on the development, Om Misra, co-founder and chief executive officer, Spill Games, said, “We took a different view from day one: build the underlying system first, and use it to repeatedly create and scale games with speed and discipline. This fundraise lets us expand our portfolio faster, backing promising titles with conviction, and continuing to deepen our technology advantage.”

Founded in 2024 by Om Misra, Tapan Ranjan, and Harsh Garg, Spill was built around a simple conviction: that success in mobile gaming need not rely solely on creative luck, but can increasingly be shaped by disciplined systems, rapid iteration, and repeatable execution. The founders played important roles at PlaySimple and saw first-hand what it takes to build one of India’s most successful global gaming companies. They have brought the same discipline to a studio designed from day one for speed, data, and reuse.

At the heart of Spill’s model is Compass, the company’s proprietary in-house engine and tooling layer that helps modularise and accelerate key parts of game development across analytics, retention, monetisation, and live operations. This enables Spill to move from concept to launch significantly faster than traditional studios, ship games roughly four times faster, and operate with materially greater capital efficiency during the early validation phase.

The company currently operates in the casual and puzzle gaming segment, with a portfolio of five live games, including Cozy Finds, Sticker by Number, and Zen Math Crossword. Three of its titles have already achieved positive unit economics, reflecting early evidence that Spill’s portfolio-led and systems-driven approach can translate into commercial outcomes.

Mustafa Ghouse, general partner, Centre Court Capital, said, “Spill Games stood out to us because of the team’s deep operating experience, strong execution velocity, and clear understanding of what it takes to build and scale games for global audiences.”

Karthik Prabhakar, managing partner, PeerCapital, added, “The balance between creativity and operating rigour is difficult to find, and we believe it gives Spill a strong foundation for the future.”

Mobile gaming is now the single largest category in interactive entertainment, projected to exceed $107 billion globally in 2026 and accounting for more than half of all gaming revenue worldwide. Spill’s portfolio-led, technology-driven approach is purpose-built for this environment: capital-efficient at the prototype stage, disciplined at the scaling stage, and designed to compound advantage with every new title shipped.