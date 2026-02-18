Peak XV Partners leads $25 million pre-Series-C round in Stable Money

The Pre-Series C round saw the participation of investors like Z47, RTP Global, and Fundamentum Partnership.

The Bengaluru-based fintech plans to deploy the capital towards growing its category of products such as fixed deposits (FDs) and bonds, while further investing in hiring talent and exploring new initiatives.

“In terms of profitability, we are looking at December 2027 or maybe early 2028. Then, the assets under management (AUM) will be at a scale where some of those numbers will make sense. Till that time, honestly, we don’t look at raising even more because we have enough capital to get to that stage,” Jain told Business Standard.

He explained that the firm will further explore a fund raise only in a scenario where some growth opportunities would require

more capital.

The company was valued at $175 million during the current round as compared to $125 million in the previous one. In total, Stable Money has raised $65 million.

“One of the largest growth here is FD, we are constantly acquiring fixed deposits. Thirty per cent of my new users keep coming from Tier-II and Tier-III where we have a decent ticket size as well,” he said.

Currently, the firm has partnered with 13 banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Jain plans to add seven more partners this year, taking the total to 20.

This will further lead to a three-fold growth in AUM for the platform in 2026, he added.

The platform has ₹5,000 crore in AUM across FDs, bonds, and other secure instruments.