STQC norms rollout has boosted Indian surveillance companies, says Khemka

The rollout and implementation of the government’s standardisation testing and quality certification (STQC) norms have provided an impetus to domestic companies such as Aditya Infotech, as well as other global brands seeking to enter India’s fledgling security and surveillance market, said the company’s founder and managing director, Aditya Khemka.

The STQC norms for surveillance gear were rolled out by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on April 9 last year. As part of the new norms, the government now conducts fresh audits of cybersecurity and surveillance equipment using new parameters, such as supply-chain security and backdoor data pilferage.