Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / STQC norms rollout has boosted Indian surveillance companies, says Khemka

STQC norms rollout has boosted Indian surveillance companies, says Khemka

The founder of Aditya Infotech says the rollout of STQC norms has improved trust and compliance in India's surveillance market, and helped the firm scale up capacity and gain market share

Police in Georgia are using AI-powered cameras, drones and detectors to fight crime, but critics warn of privacy risks and lack of oversight.
premium

The current market size of surveillance and camera security gear in India is close to 5 million units | Photo: Pexels

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rollout and implementation of the government’s standardisation testing and quality certification (STQC) norms have provided an impetus to domestic companies such as Aditya Infotech, as well as other global brands seeking to enter India’s fledgling security and surveillance market, said the company’s founder and managing director, Aditya Khemka.
 
The STQC norms for surveillance gear were rolled out by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on April 9 last year. As part of the new norms, the government now conducts fresh audits of cybersecurity and surveillance equipment using new parameters, such as supply-chain security and backdoor data pilferage.
Topics : information technology Electronics Qualcomm
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon