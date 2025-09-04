Vedanta Group's Invenia aims for growth in data centre, system integration

Vedanta Group's Invenia Tech, the demerged digital infrastructure arm of Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), will focus on fiber deployment, system integration, and data center projects, aiming to capitalize on India's rapidly expanding telecom and digital sectors amid strong investor interest.

Having listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, the company will also look at expanding its system integration, connectivity, and managed services across telecom, enterprise, and public sector domains, including smart city developments and hospital management systems, while STL continues in its core optical networking and data center business.

Invenia, trading under STL Networks Limited, mirrors STL's shareholding structure,