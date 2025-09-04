Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Vedanta Group's Invenia aims for growth in data centre, system integration

Vedanta Group's Invenia aims for growth in data centre, system integration

edanta Group's Invenia Tech, the demerged digital infrastructure arm of Sterlite Technologies, plans to drive growth through fiber deployment, system integration, and data centre projects

Invenia Tech, data centre
premium

Data centers will be a significant growth driver, with India's capacity projected to expand from 1-1.5 GW to 4-5 GW by 2030. (Photo: Company Website)

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Group's Invenia Tech, the demerged digital infrastructure arm of Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), will focus on fiber deployment, system integration, and data center projects, aiming to capitalize on India's rapidly expanding telecom and digital sectors amid strong investor interest.
 
Having listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, the company will also look at expanding its system integration, connectivity, and managed services across telecom, enterprise, and public sector domains, including smart city developments and hospital management systems, while STL continues in its core optical networking and data center business.
 
Invenia, trading under STL Networks Limited, mirrors STL's shareholding structure,
Topics : Vedanta Group Data centre Telecom
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon