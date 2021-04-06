10CRIC, an online sports platform, ropes in West Indies Stalwart, Chris Gayle as its brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): 10CRIC, a leading online gaming platform designed especially for the cricket audience, lately announced associating with Chris Gayle as its brand ambassador.

Lovingly known as 'Universe Boss', the Jamaican cricketer signed a contract with 10CRIC to be its face for the next two years. Gayle and 10CRIC will work cohesively to attain mutual success while fuelling the passion of cricket amongst sports enthusiasts.

The affiliation will focus on creating intriguing content for sports buffs and drive a deeper fan engagement by introducing the audience to online competitions and giving them an opportunity to win various prizes. Escalating the thrill factor by launching new elements, 10CRIC will notch up the excitement quotient of its games to loop in more and more sports lovers from the comfort of their homes and offer them a gaming experience like never before.

Commenting on becoming the face of 10CRIC, Chris Gayle said, "I am very happy to be representing 10CRIC, and I look forward to many exciting projects during our collaboration over the next 2 years, and hopefully beyond that as well. I am impressed with how much they care about cricket and its fans and with the way they have built such an incredible product that provides so much fun and entertainment."

10CRIC offers an array of services to the customers, ranging from exclusive welcome-offers, cricket promotions and odds, to special Boss Boosts and over 1,300 most exciting online games. These features help 10CRIC players nail the online gaming space and be the virtual leagues and tournaments' boss. Some of the unique features that make 10CRIC stand apart from the crowd and create its own space while keeping the sports lovers pinned the portal are:

* 10CRIC offers the best cricket action from all around the world

* Unbeatable odds on 60+ sports

* Unrivalled cricket offers

* Mobile-friendly site that guarantees a great user experience

* The first-class app, offering 24/7 action

* 10CRIC world-blog with fresh weekly content

* Over 1,000 e-games, including the best Indian-themed ones

* Wide variety of card games and much more

Commenting on the brand association, the spokesman of the brand said, "We are over the moon with the fact Chris has partnered with our brand. We see him resonating with 10CRIC values - he is undoubtedly a winner, full of fun and always aims to please and surprise his fans. This is what 10CRIC is all about and we hope that with this association with Chris Gayle, we will reach new heights of growth and introduce the brand to an even wider audience of passionate cricket fanatics who not only watch the cricket but live and relish it with their every atom."

With IPL season kick-starting from 9th April 2021, 10CRIC is looking forward to a higher and more intense fan engagement as the craze of the league takes over and people swoon over the Caribbean player, Chris Gayle with every game.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)